Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Decreases By 24.8%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.