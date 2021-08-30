Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Decreases By 24.8%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.
In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
