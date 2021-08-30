Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expands By 36.7%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 29th total of 587,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
PLYM stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.