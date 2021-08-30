Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expands By 36.7%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 29th total of 587,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PLYM stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.