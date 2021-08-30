Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rises By 54.3%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the July 29th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

OTCMKTS PMCUF remained flat at $$46.84 during trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pro Medicus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

