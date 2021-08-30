Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Declines By 25.0%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOJY opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

