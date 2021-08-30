Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Drops By 48.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the July 29th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RQHTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. 358,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.43. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 740.09% and a negative return on equity of 790.47%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

