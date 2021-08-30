Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 26.7%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,477,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,480.0 days.

RSNHF opened at $3.80 on Monday. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

