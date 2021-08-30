Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 26.7%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,477,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,480.0 days.
RSNHF opened at $3.80 on Monday. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.
About Resona
