Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declines By 57.5%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE RMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

