Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 136.4%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

SVNDY stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Seven & i has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

