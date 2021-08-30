Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Expands By 45.7%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGMLF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

