Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 43.7%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.
SCGLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 31,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
