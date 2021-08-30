Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 43.7%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

SCGLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 31,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

