Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Decreases By 40.7%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.