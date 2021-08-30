SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Down 37.1% in August

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $795.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.