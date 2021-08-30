Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

