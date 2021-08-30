Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

