Simmons Bank Buys 1,407 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $273.42 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $194.04 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.