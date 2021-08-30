Simmons Bank Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

