Simmons Bank Invests $660,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $210.40 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

