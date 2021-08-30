Simmons Bank Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 238.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 191.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $151.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

