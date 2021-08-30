Simmons Bank Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $33.05 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

