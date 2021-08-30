Simmons Bank Reduces Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 213,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

IXC stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

