Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simmons First National by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.