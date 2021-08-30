Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of -16.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.97 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

