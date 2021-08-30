Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUIC opened at $1.62 on Monday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

