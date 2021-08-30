Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUIC opened at $1.62 on Monday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
