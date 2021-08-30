Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.94. 41,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,030. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

