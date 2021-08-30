Smart MFG (MFG) Price Up 60.1% Over Last 7 Days

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $324,051.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

