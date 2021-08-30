SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $131.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ SMBK remained flat at $$25.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,875. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $727,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

