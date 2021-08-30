Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $17.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.98 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

SMSI stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

