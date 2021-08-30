Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

