Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

