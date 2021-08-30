Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

SRNE stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

