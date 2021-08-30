Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Insider Sells $1,677,010.00 in Stock

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,493,000 after acquiring an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after acquiring an additional 322,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

