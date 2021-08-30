Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 543,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.21 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

