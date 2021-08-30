Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,653 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 217.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $105.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

