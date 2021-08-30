SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.66 during trading on Monday. 41,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

