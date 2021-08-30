SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Reston Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 13.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.