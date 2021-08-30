Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 24,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

