Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.50

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

SPMYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

