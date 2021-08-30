Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $166.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

