Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

SPRB stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

