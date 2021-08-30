Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Square by 5.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Square by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 11,026.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Square by 82.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

SQ stock opened at $268.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.53. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

