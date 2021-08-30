SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

SSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

SSE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,620 ($21.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,673 ($21.86).

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

