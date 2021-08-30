Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.14 million and $4,452.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,629,136 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.