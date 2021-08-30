Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Up 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.28. 43,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

About Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

