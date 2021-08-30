Stephens Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $129.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $95.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

