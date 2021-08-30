Sterling Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,515 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 73,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

