Sterling Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.30. 230,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

