Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,193 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.41. 332,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $482.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.