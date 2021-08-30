Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $155.31 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

