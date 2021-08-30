Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

