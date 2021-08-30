Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,856% compared to the average daily volume of 411 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 5,977,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,093. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

